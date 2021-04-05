Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANW. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $328.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average is $313.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $160.49 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,817 shares of company stock valued at $32,425,634. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

