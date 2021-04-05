RBF Capital LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.