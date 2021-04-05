RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WMB stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.