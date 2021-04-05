RBF Capital LLC Has $671,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

