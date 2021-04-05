BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Declares None Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.
NYSE:BFY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
