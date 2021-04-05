Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 398,676.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303,673 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

