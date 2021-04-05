Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 27,097 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 218,174 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.66 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

