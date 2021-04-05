44,867 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $102.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $102.30.

