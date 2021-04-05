FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 85,846 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 271,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $52.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

