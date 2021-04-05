Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,658 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $809.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

