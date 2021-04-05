Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $6.36

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $812.70 million and $73.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00010837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,634,878 coins and its circulating supply is 127,699,640 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

