Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Dash has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $263.48 or 0.00448633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.41 or 0.04710505 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,063,274 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

