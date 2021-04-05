Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Woodward by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $127.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

