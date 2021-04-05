Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.64 on Monday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

