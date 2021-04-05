Robecosam AG Has $6.91 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 936,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $124,325,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

