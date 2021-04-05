RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DraftKings stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

