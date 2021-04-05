RMR Wealth Builders Invests $56,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,200,000 after buying an additional 925,189 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $189.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.69 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.