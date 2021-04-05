Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN opened at $202.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

