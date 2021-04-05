Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases Shares of 6,668 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.