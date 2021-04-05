Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 8,560 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

