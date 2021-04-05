Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $361,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 725 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,608,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $483.34 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

