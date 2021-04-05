CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of CAE opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.18, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

