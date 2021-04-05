Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,187,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,752,000 after acquiring an additional 339,273 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

