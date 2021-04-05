3,312,511 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,312,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,698,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.88% of Stryker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.85 and its 200-day moving average is $231.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

