Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $766.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $720.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.19 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

