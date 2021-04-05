Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $74.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

