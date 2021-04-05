Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Reaches $257,621.05

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $257,621.05 and $3,324.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

