GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. GAPS has a market cap of $1.77 million and $230.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.37 or 0.99155465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00097640 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

