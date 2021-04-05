Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. PTC posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. PTC has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

