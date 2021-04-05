Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $2.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $9.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $208,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 264,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 111,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $76.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

