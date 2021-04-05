Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $192.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

