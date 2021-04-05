$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

NYSE CBD opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

