Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

