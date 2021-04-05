RMR Wealth Builders Invests $46,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.