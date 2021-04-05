CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

NYSE KMX opened at $123.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. CarMax has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

