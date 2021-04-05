Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 85,713 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $58,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,343,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

