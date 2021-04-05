Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Marvell Technology Group worth $199,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

MRVL stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

