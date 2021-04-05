Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of WestRock worth $191,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

