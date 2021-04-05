Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of WestRock worth $191,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

