250,059 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,602,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $149.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

