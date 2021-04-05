Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $54.16 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 382,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $129.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

