Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $61.38 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of TC Energy worth $61,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

