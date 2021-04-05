Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $474.93 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.21.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

