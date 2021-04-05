Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $73.43 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33,574.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.45 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

