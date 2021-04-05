Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 790,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $5,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $163,611,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $4,989,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

