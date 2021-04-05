BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Declares None Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSE BFY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.40.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.