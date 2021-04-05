BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Declares None Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE BFY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

