National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Varian Medical Systems worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.06.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.49. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $176.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

