$0.39 EPS Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

FELE stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

