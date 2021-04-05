Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 244 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $7,764,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $240.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

