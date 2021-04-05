Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTAQU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $22,410,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,982,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAQU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.